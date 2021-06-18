Tahsildars were told by Krishna district Collector J Nivas to start housing works by month-end

Vijayawada: Krishna district Collector J Nivas instructed the officials to take measures for grounding of housing construction works in Nuzvid revenue division by the end of June.

Nivas on Thursday convened a meeting with the tahsildars at the Sub-Collector's office in Nuzvid and discussed the progress on the distribution of house site pattas and other related issues.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the State government has launched the prestigious housing scheme and determined to construct house for the poor at any cost.

He asked the officials to work in co-ordination for construction of houses in the stipulated time and to complete the distribution of house site pattas. He said the officials should take steps to resolve the pending court cases on land acquisition and distribution of house site pattas.

He further said the officials should take steps for the sanction of house site pattas to the eligible new applicants within 90 days. Referring to layouts, he said all works related to layout development should be completed immediately.

He enquired about the court cases pending in the mandals, development of layouts, new applications submitted by the people etc. Referring to Covid-19, Collector said all tahsildars should take steps to contain the third wave of Covid cases in the district and appoint surveillance teams at the village level.

He asked the tahsildars to form village level committees headed by sarpanches and with officials and staff of Revenue, Medical and other departments and create awareness among the people on third wave of Covid and Covid protocol to be followed.

Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha, Sub-collector Pratishta Mangain, Assistant Collector Sobhita, tahsildars in Nuzvid revenue division and other officials attended the meeting.