Take back camp office furniture, YSRCP to govt

Tadepalli: YSRCP has officially requested the general administration department (GAD) of the state government to facilitate the clearance and return of furniture items from the former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s camp office.

Party’s general secretary and MLC Lella Appi Reddy submitted a formal letter to the deputy secretary of GAD seeking prompt action regarding this matter. The party claimed that it had written multiple times to the GAD, urging it to take necessary action, with reminders sent on June 15, June 19, July 1, and July 29, 2024. However, the GAD has failed to act on these requests, it said.

As the former Chief Minister’s camp office is being converted into the party’s central office, the YSRCP has reiterated the urgent need to free up space to accommodate political operations.

A statement by YSRCP said the party has provided the department with a detailed list of furniture categorised into items the party wishes to retain and items to be returned. The party has expressed its willingness to cover the costs of retaining certain furniture items, should the department allow for such an arrangement.

It said YSRCP has also requested the GAD to specify a timeline for the collection of the furniture to avoid any delays in setting up the party’s central office.

It may be recalled that a controversy arose in June immediately after change of government when TDP accused the YSRCP and its chief Jagan Mohan Reddy trying to ‘steal’ furniture in camp office in Tadepalli which was procured with government funds. In response, YSRCP then claimed Jagan Mohan Reddy offered to pay the cost of the furniture.