Take governance to doorsteps, IAS probationers told

IAS probationers of 2021 batch call on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday
IAS probationers of 2021 batch call on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday

Highlights

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy told IAS probationers of 2021 batch to take governance to the doorstep of people while making themselves available to commoners always.

The Chief Minister gave this suggestion when the probationers called on him on Friday.

Probationers P Dhatri Reddy, Y Megha Swarup, Prakhar Jain, G Vidyadhari, Siva Narayana Sarma, Asutosh Srivastava, Apoorva Bharat, Rahul Meena and S Prasant Kumar met the Chief Minister.

The probationary officers were meeting departmental heads and senior IAS officers as part of an official exercise to acquaint themselves with the administrative procedures and policies.

