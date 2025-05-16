Take govt welfare schemes to public: Nara Lokesh

Anantapur: Education and Human Resource Development Minister Nara Lokesh emphasised that it is the responsibility of every TDP worker to actively communicate the development initiatives and welfare schemes implemented by the government to the public. He further called upon everyone to work in unity to make the upcoming Mahanadu in Kadapa a grand success.

He addressed party leaders and activists at a meeting at Ramarajupalli near Gooty in Guntakal Assembly constituency on Thursday. Anantapur MP Ambica Lakshminarayana, Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, Guntakal MLA Gummanur Jayaram, Zone-5 Coordinator Kovelamudi Nani, Anantapur Parliament TDP president Venkata Siva Yadav, and others were present.

Earlier, Minister Lokesh was accorded a grand welcome upon his arrival at the helipad in Bethapalli village, Gooty mandal on Thursday. He is on a three-day tour in Anantapur district.

Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, Government Whip and Rayadurg MLA Kalava Srinivasulu, Anantapur MP Ambica Lakshminarayana, Hindupur MP Parthasarathi, district Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V, SP P Jagadeesh, Joint Collector Shiv Narayan Sharma, Guntakal MLA Gummanur Jayaram, Anantapur MLA Daggubati Venkateswara Prasad, Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy, Singanamala MLA Bandaru Shravani Sri, RTC Regional Chairman Poola Nagaraju, along with several district officials, public representatives, and TDP supporters extended a warm welcome to the Minister.