Take measures to curb red sanders smuggling: SP KKN Anburajan

Kadapa (YSR district): SP KKN Anburajan has directed the officials to take measures to prevent red sanders smuggling in the district. Addressing the district-level crime meeting held here on Tuesday, the SP has stressed the need for intensifying combing operations along with the forest department to totally eradicate red sanders smuggling.

Stating that the menace of ganja transportation was rampant in the district, he said that vigil should be intensified at colleges, outskirts of Kadapa city and towns in the district to avoid youth purchasing the banned item.

He instructed the DSPs and investigation officers to file quick charge-sheets in severe crimes like abduction of women and girls, assaults on women and robberies etc to ensure justice to victims.

The SP has ordered the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) to focus on preventing manufacturing of country-made liquor, illegal mining and transportation of sand.

He also asked officials to respond immediately to speedy disposal of cases related to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

Additional SPs Tushar Dudi, SV Krishna Rao, SP (SEB) and others were present.