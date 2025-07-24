Take measures to promote agri-productivity, officials urged

Nellore: Speaker sat the District Review Committee (DRC) meeting chaired by ZP Chairperson Anam Arunamma has stressed the need for official machinery to feel responsible for the development of agriculture by clearing hurdles in cultivation.

The speakers also urged the officials to initiate steps for proper supply of urea in the current agriculture season to avoid unrest among the farmers.

The meeting also discussed about P-4, Swarnandra@2047 and irrigation issues. Speaking on the occasion, Sarvepalle MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has demanded the DRC to take steps for strengthening Sarvepalle reservoir to protect the interests of farmers.

MLC Tumati Madhava Rao pointed out that there was unrest among the farmers as the government was forcibly acquiring fertile lands in Karedu village for the establishment of a unit owned by Indosole company.

Udayagiri MLA Kakarla Suresh has urged the government for expanding the sub-canals in his constituency as the farmers were facing problems of lack of proper irrigation facility during the peak agriculture season.

Kavali, Kovur and Sarvepalle MLAs Dagumati Venkata Krishna Reddy, Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy and Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy respectively raised questions on deployment of agriculture assistants in their constituencies extending support to the farmers of their needs.

Responding to the issues raised by the public representatives, District Collector O Anand has said that the government has issued notification for acquiring only 4,800 acres related to Indosole company at Karedu village.

The Collector said that there was no scarcity for urea as the administration has placed the indent. He felt that farmers were utilising urea more than what is required leading to the shortage. The Collector said that agriculture assistants would be deployed on depuration in areas required.

He said that as many 1825 Margadarsis have so far adopted 25,000 Bangaru Kutumbalu in the district. In all, 1,06, 800 Bangaru Kutumbalu have been identified in the district.

Law minister and also in-charge minister for nellore district NMD Farooq has said that the government would ensure all-round development of farmers in the district.

Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has said that water for agriculture purpose was allocated as per the decision in recent Irrigation Advisory Board (IAB) meeting. He said that till date, 23 tmcft of water was utilised for ongoing agriculture operations

He said said that there was a possibility of more water reaching Penna River as heavy rains are expected in coming months.

He said that a mega job mela was being planned at Atmakur on August 2 and 3. As many as 60 big companies are expected to take part and provide jobs to 1,400 people.

Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ponguru Narayana, Kandukur MLA Inturi Nageswara Rao, Agriculture JD P. Satyavani and others were present.