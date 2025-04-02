Take measures to protect people from summer heat, officials told

Nellore: District Collector O Anand has directed the officials to initiate precautionary measures to avoid people facing intense heat during the peak summer.

In the wake of rise in temperatures for the last one week in the district, the Collector organised a special meeting with the officials on Tuesday.

The Collector instructed the Medical and Health Department staff to make available 108 vehicles with Ice Packs and ORS packets for shifting the people affected by sun stroke.

He directed them to organise awareness camps in the rural areas to motivate the people to take precautionary measures especially labour attending the farm works and MNREGS works.

He instructed the District Water Management Agency (DWMA) officials to keep ready, drinking water and ORS pockets at MNREGS workplaces.

The Collector directed the RTC Regional Manager to establish water kiosks on the premises of all RTC bus stands in the district. Water cans should be made available in buses.

He ordered the officials to carry out repairs to hand pumps and ensure that they are in working condition.

He asked that agriculture joint director to ensure supply of water to the agriculture labourers going for farm works.

He instructed the Animal Husbandry JD to set up water tubs for cattle. On the occasion, the Collector has released a poster alerting the people on sun strokes.

DRO Uddya Baskar, DM&HO Sujatha, Agriculture and Animal Husbandry JDs P. Satya Vani, A Ramesh Naik and others were present.