Take proactive measures to make Nandyal garbage-free dist: Collector

Nandyal:District Collector G Rajakumari has ordered the MPDOs, EOPRDs, and panchayat secretaries to take proactive responsibility in transforming Nandyal into a garbage-free district.

She emphasised that collective and sincere efforts were essential to ensure cleanliness in rural areas under the Swachh Survekshan Grameen 2025 initiative. The Collector issued these directives during a one-day district-level workshop held at the Centenary Hall at the Collectorate on Friday, aimed at sensitising key officials on improving rural sanitation outcomes.

Addressing the workshop, the Collector stated that special focus must be placed on maintaining hygienic conditions in villages, especially as evaluation teams from Swachh Survekshan are expected to visit the district soon. These teams, under the guidance of the Academy of Management Studies (IIMS), will inspect sanitation activities and award ranks based on cleanliness standards. Villages will be assessed on sanitation efforts at primary health centres, market places, Anganwadi centres, schools and other areas with high public footfall.

Officials were directed to ensure that accurate data is updated in the PR-1 App. Furthermore, ASHA and ANM workers have been instructed to upload photos of unhygienic areas using the Vector Hygiene App. Upon receiving these alerts, panchayat secretaries must promptly act to clear garbage and verification must be done by health workers. With the onset of monsoon, there is also a heightened risk of diarrheal diseases, prompting the Collector to advise MPDOs to remain vigilant and take preventive action.

The Collector also highlighted that the Chief Minister is personally reviewing PGRES and village secretariat surveys.

Therefore, district and mandal-level officials must prioritise timely resolutions of grievances. She also instructed MPDOs to personally review applications under the “Thalliki Vandhanam” scheme and coordinate with departments concerned to ensure swift resolution.

Requests for medical and financial aid must be forwarded to the district administration without delay for consideration under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The workshop concluded with a PowerPoint presentation by the master trainer on action plans and implementation strategies under the Swachh Survekshan Grameen framework.

Notable attendees included DPO Lalitha Bai, Deputy CEO Subba Reddy, RWS SE Manohar and DLP Officer Manjula Vani.