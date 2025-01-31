Live
Take steps for proper maintenance of Anna Canteens: NMC chief
Nellore: Nellore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Surya Teja has directed other municipal commissioners to ensure proper maintenance of Anna Canteens across the district.
In the wake of allegations from public over poor maintenance of Anna Canteens, the NMC Commissioner has conducted a special meeting with Kavali, Atmakur, Gudur, Naidupet, Sullurupet, Venkatagiri and Kandukuru municipal commissioners and organisers in the erstwhile Nellore district on Thursday.
Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Surya Teja said the State government is particular over the performance of Anna Canteens in the interest of poor and weaker sections.
He said as per the guidelines of the government, 7-member staff should be on duty for various purposes since morning till to closure of the canteens. He stated it is mandatory to check quality and quantity of the items after they reaches Anna Canteens from manufacturing centres.
The Commissioner ordered the officials to take action against the organisers if they found using substandard materials in food items. He instructed the officials and staff working in village secretariats to visit Anna Canteens in their respective areas frequently to avoid irregularities in the maintenance.