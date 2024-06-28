Take up road widening within town limits: Minister Bharat

Kurnool: Minister for Industries and Food Processing TG Bharat stressed that there is every need to widen roads in the town limits and ordered the officials to take up road widening works with the mutual consent of public.

He held a meeting with the officials of Roads and Buildings on roads widening and traffic congestions in the town at State guest house here on Thursday.

Minister Bharat said that steps are being taken to check traffic snarls in the town and the need to widen the roads to accommodate the town population. Stating that there is heavy traffic at Raj Vihar center, he ordered the officials to take steps to divert traffic from Hundri bridge near Anand Theatre.

If necessary, the officials were told to construct a flyover bridge or underpass, whichever is possible, the Minister ordered. The officials were also told to pursue possibilities of widening Raj Vihar centre. Further speaking, Bharat told them to inspect court buildings and the residences of Judges. If any repairing works are needed, take up without delay. Apart from courts, the Minister also said to inspect all government office buildings in the town and take up repairing works.

The officials were ordered to widen the road from Children park to Vodde Geri and from there to the Collectorate covering Osmania College and Budwara Peta. He suggested the officials to speak to the residents and shop owners on either side of the road, which has been proposed to widen, about compensation for the loss.

Minister Bharat instructed the officials to study the possibility to construct a high-level bridge on Vakkera Vagu road, which leads to Kallur from Kurnool. Traffic congestions are frequently observed at Bellary Chowrasta. The officials were further ordered to pursue the possibility of diverting the vehicles coming from Hyderabad and entering into Kurnool through SAP Camp besides putting speed breakers wherever necessary.