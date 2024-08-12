Take your knowledge into world to make positive impact

Tirupati: The 13th Graduation Day of Sri Vidyanikethan and the first convocation ceremony of Mohan Babu University (MBU) at Chandragiri was held at its campus on Sunday. The event was graced by Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and renowned actor and MBU Chancellor M Mohan Babu.

As the students gathered in their convocation attire, the atmosphere was electric with excitement. Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka addressed the graduating students with words of congratulations, encouraging them to take their newfound knowledge into the world with the determination to make a positive impact. He described the vast and serene atmosphere of MBU as having a ‘Manasa Sarovaram’ like climate.

He also shared his own journey, reflecting on how fortunate he felt to attend the first graduation ceremony of Mohan Babu University. He highlighted the incredible contributions of Mohan Babu, whose life, he noted, is a testament to the power of perseverance. Despite his busy schedule in the film industry, he ventured into the world of education and over the past 32 years, he has tirelessly worked to establish an institution that imparts not just education, but discipline and guidance to countless students.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohan Babu expressed his deep emotions, saying, "I have reached this level with the blessings of my parents". He also paid tribute to his mentor Dasari Narayana Rao, who played a significant role in his journey as an actor. The Deputy CM, who completed 1,400 km of padayatra in his political career, is known for his dedication and hard work. “Vikramarka is a person loved by all parties", Mohan Babu remarked.

On this occasion, 323 PG students, who completed MTech, MCA, MBA and MSc from MBU, received graduation certificates while 1,538 BTech students from Sri Vidyanikethan Engineering College also received

the degrees. MBU Pro Chancellor Manchu Vishnu, Executive Director Vinay Maheswari, Vice-Chancellor Prof Nagaraj Ramrao, Sri Vidyanikethan Engineering College Principal Dr BM Sathish, Registrar Dr K Saradhi, Deans, HoDs and other faculty took part in the event.