Tall tales, empty promises
Tirupati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Amaravati visit has disappointed the people of the State as there were no concrete assurances except tall talks and empty promises, criticised CPI national secretary Dr K Narayana.
Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, the communist party leader pointed out that the PM said nothing about Vizag steel plant and development initiatives of State capital Amaravati construction. ‘It was shameful that Modi failed to remember during his visit after 10 years to have an honest retrospection that Amaravati construction is still to take up.’ Had the Amaravati construction began 10 years ago, it would have completed by now.
Narayana said that it is sad that neither Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu nor Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan raised any of the pending issues but simply genuflected before PM Modi.
He alleged that corruption is rampant at every level in the State at present, with the State development coming to a grinding halt.
CPI senior leader Ramanaidu said the elephant problem in the erstwhile Chittoor district turned unbearable to farmers, who suffered severe loss due to crop damage. But the government took no action to control elephant menace and provide compensation to farmers, whose crops were damaged by the elephants, he added.