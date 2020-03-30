Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami assures Pawan Kalyan over safety of AP fishermen stuck in Chennai harbour

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami responded to the Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan's plea of helping the Andhra Pradesh fishermen's who trapped in the harbour in Chennai. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said that the relevant authorities have been instructed to provide immediate assistance to the fishermen. Palaniswami assured they will take care of the fishermen in the lockdown period.

Srikakulam-40, Kakinada-4 & Odisha-6, in total 50 fishermen are in Chennai harbour. Others from Nellore have deboarded at Nellore-Krishnapattinam harbour. We are expecting 300+ fishermen from other states predominantly from Andhra to reach in the coming days from Deep Sea (1/2) https://t.co/kL1dAiAY15 — Edappadi K Palaniswami (@CMOTamilNadu) March 30, 2020

The fishermen from Andhra Pradesh went to Tamil Nadu for fishing and were stuck in Chennai harbour amid lockdown. Seeing the plight of the fishermen, Pawan Kalyan tweeted to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister seeking for help.

Pawan said the fishermen, stranded near Chennai Harbor were suffering from lack of accommodation, meals and their family members are concerned. Hence he appealed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami to provide adequate facilities to fishermen and protect them.