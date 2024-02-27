  • Menu
Tamirisa Ramacharyulu statue unveiled

Tripura Governor Nallu Indrasena Reddy on Tuesday unveiled Tamirisa Ramacharyulu bronze statue in Tenali.

Guntur: Tripura Governor Nallu Indrasena Reddy on Tuesday unveiled Tamirisa Ramacharyulu bronze statue in Tenali. MLA Annabathuni

Sivakumar ,former chairman of A.P. Mahila Commission Nannapaneni Rajakumari were present.

X