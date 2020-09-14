Tammineni Sitaram Indulges in Cheating in the name of Offering Employment: Kuna Ravi Kumar

Amaravati: TDP former MLA Kuna Ravi Kumar alleged that the Speaker Tammineni Sitaram indulged in cheating many unemployed youths in the name of jobs as outsourced staff in the Secretariat and Government offices, at a press conference here on Monday.

Ravi Kumar accused P Bala Krishnamacharyulu, Secretary, AP Assembly that he was behaving like a personal secretary of the Speaker in order to promote his selfish interests. The Secretary should not have issued the statement saying that the Speaker's Office would not be responsible for illegal activities of one Someswara Rao, he alleged.

The TDP leader asked why the Assembly Secretary did not complain to the police when he said that Someswara Rao was using a fake ID in the name of Speaker's Office to cheat and collect huge amounts from unemployed youth. Ravi Kumar said that a police complaint should have been filed against Someswara Rao if he collected money, but the office of the Speaker did not lodge a complaint. If Someswara Rao was misusing the Speaker's Office, why did Sitaram take him along with his family members to Uganda to attend a conference of Speakers there?

Ravi Kumar demanded the Speaker and the Assembly Secretary to explain to the latest audio comments of Someswara Rao who was asking why no police case was filed against him if he was using a fake ID in the Assembly and the Secretariat premises. Someswara Rao was also saying that he had a letter from Sitaram appointing him as PA and that he had transferred amounts to some private bank accounts.

The TDP leader demanded an inquiry into all these allegations.