Tataiahgunta Gangamma temple trust board members take oath

Tirupati: Membersof the Tataiahgunta Gangamma temple trust board took oath in a traditional manner here on Sunday.

The 11 members along with the trust board Chairman Mahesh Ydav offered prayers to the goddess Gangamma and later oath-taking in the temple premises.

According to the endowment act, 1987, officials conducted the oath. A total of 11 members, along with ex-officio member and temple priest Murali Swamy, were sworn in.

Tirupati MLA Arani Srinivasulu attended as chief guest for this occasion. Ravi Naidu, Narasimha Yadav, Pulugoru Murali, Raja Reddy were present.