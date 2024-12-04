TCS' New Facility: A Major Boost for Andhra Pradesh's Growth

Live
TCS' new facility in Andhra Pradesh is set to transform the state's IT sector, attracting more companies and creating job opportunities for students.
Lakshmi Mukkavilli, the president of the IT Association of Andhra Pradesh (ITAAP), said that for a city to grow in a certain industry, a big company needs to start working there first.
In Visakhapatnam, Infosys has already set up its business, and soon TCS will also join. This will help the city's IT industry grow quickly.
These big companies are showing other companies that Visakhapatnam is a good place to set up their business.
The government is also working on a new plan to make it easier for companies to start their operations in the city.
The government is also improving things like airports and the IT Hills area to make the city more attractive for companies and workers. Safety will be a top priority.
Lakshmi also mentioned that colleges around Vizag are helping students get jobs in big companies like Infosys and TCS.
Smaller colleges are also working on teaching students important skills to help them get hired.
She believes that as more big companies come to Visakhapatnam, it will create more job opportunities for students.