Current and former chief ministers remain loyal to Modi: Chinta Mohan

Visakhapatnam: Former union minister Chinta Mohan said that both Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy continue to remain loyal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, he said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is unable to question Modi because he has to be shielded from the cases. “Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu follows suit for a different reason as he has to get funds from the Centre,” he said. As both had their own agenda to be met, Chinta Mohan criticised that neither former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy nor current Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu did any development for the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Chinta Mohan demanded Chandrababu Naidu, one of the richest Chief Ministers in India, to declare the source of his income and entire assets. Raising objection over the removal of Mahatma Gandhi’s name from the rural employment scheme introduced by the Congress government, the former Union Minister stated that it’s not appropriate.

He suggested that the Central government should bear the entire cost of the rural employment guarantee scheme. Chinta Mohan alleged that the Centre is only attempting to weaken the scheme by changing its name to ‘Viksit Bharat-G RAM G Act’ and making the larger states bear 40 per cent of the financial burden for the scheme.

Condemning the BJP’s move strongly on the renaming exercise, he said that removing Mahatma Gandhi’s name from the scheme is very unfortunate. Speaking about Visakhapatnam Steel Plant’s (VSP) privatisation issue, Chinta Mohan stated that three months ago, he demanded that the privatisation of the steel plant be stopped otherwise the TDP should withdraw from the NDA coalition.

The former union minister said that there has been no announcement from the Central cabinet so far that the privatisation will not take place, and the TDP has not withdrawn from the NDA. “It indicates their dedication towards the VSP. The Congress Party alone can save Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and save it from the present crisis it is going through,” he underlined.