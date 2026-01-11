Union Minister takes part in ‘GVL Maha Sankranti celebrations’

Visakhapatnam: Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Tourism and actor Suresh Gopi said he grew up in an environment where every religion has been respected.

Participating in the ‘GVL Maha Sankranti celebrations’ as chief guest hosted in Visakhapatnam at Andhra University Engineering College Grounds on Saturday, Suresh Gopi, who made a maiden visit to Visakhapatnam, underlined that spirituality is only ‘one’. “It is connected with the Supreme power. Every religion has to be respected,” Suresh Gopi stressed, while promoting harmony.

Back in Kerala, Suresh Gopi noted, crores are not invested in propagating the essence of the festivities and major events that focus on spreading of spiritualism and spirit of Sankranti like how it is done in Visakhapatnam. “But people of Kerala are pure believers of faith. Let us all live together with communal harmony,” the Union Minister exhorted.

Suresh Gopi recalled his connection with the people of South India and cultures of various states. Explaining the uniqueness of Sankranti festival, he appreciated former MP and senior BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao for organising a massive ‘Sankranti celebration’ and the manner he is propagating the festival spirit among the people.

Adding fervour to the celebrations and impressing upon the Telugu people, Suresh Gopi sang ‘Samaja Varagamana’ from ‘Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo’ with perfect Telugu diction, among other language songs.

Responding to GVL Narsimha Rao to help sanction projects for a further boost to tourism in Visakhapatnam and North coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, Suresh Gopi responded positively.