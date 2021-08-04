TDP accuses CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of shielding culprits

Kadapa: Pulivendula TDP in-charge and former MLC B Tech Ravi alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was trying to protect the accused in his uncle YS Vivekananda Reddy's murder for his vested and political interests.

Addressing press conference at Pulivendula on Tuesday, the TDP leader demanded the Chief Minister to tell why he was maintaining stoic silence over the issue despite being well aware of the culprits who killed his uncle.

He said it was not possible for a common man like Sunil Kumar Yadav to roam freely in Pulivendula after murdering a person from YSR family without the backing by a powerful leader.

Ravi recalled that the Abhishek Mohanti, who was working as SP of Kadapa district at the time of Viveka's murder, went on a long leave and CBI DIG Sudha Sing who was investigating case had sought transfer, attributing the developments to "unbearable political pressure" from top level leaders.

He said that it will be a simple thing for Jagan Mohan Reddy as a chief minister to find out the real culprits. But it has not been for the past two years only because of political pressures.