TDP alleges corruption in land purchase at Rajanagaram in East Godavari

Amaravati: TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu criticised that the YSRCP leaders indulged in corruption while purchasing lands at Rajanagaram in East Godavari district to distribute housing sites to the poor, in a video conference with the party leaders on Monday. He said that the government purchased each acre by paying from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 60 lakh, which is just Rs 7 lakh in fact. In addition to that, the ruling party leaders resorted to corruption in landscaping activities also.

During the discussion, party leaders said that relaxations were given in orange and green zones to create employment opportunities for poor workers but the YSRCP Government opened liquor shops which were triggering a greater risk of virus transmissions. If the crowds of people standing in long queues at these shops contract Coronavirus, the ruling party shall be held responsible for its indifferent policies, the TDP stated.

Slamming Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for not taking effective steps to ensure remunerative prices, TDP leaders said that in the latest affidavit of the Government in High Court revealed that it has not purchased even 10 per cent of the agricultural produce grown by the farmers till now. The Government admitted that it purchased just 4.92 lakh metric tonnes of foodgrains, 46,660 tonnes maize, 5,693 tonnes jowar, 10,872 tonnes chickpea and 43,261 tonnes dal.

It also demanded the government to distribute masks as assured by the CM. TDP criticised that the government did not give even the Rs 2000 to those who discharged from the COVID19 hospitals.