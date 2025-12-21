TDP announces incharges for Lok Sabha Constituencies and District Committees

The leadership of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has unveiled the eagerly awaited list of presidents for its Lok Sabha constituencies and district committees. The party high command has appointed presidents and general secretaries for all 25 Lok Sabha constituencies across the state.

In a significant move towards inclusivity, the newly appointed district presidents include representatives from various communities: eight from the Backward Classes (BC), one from the minority community, eleven from the Other Castes (OC), four from the Scheduled Castes (SC), and one from the Scheduled Tribes (ST). This strategic distribution aims to strengthen the party's outreach and representation among diverse social groups.

Here’s the list of president and general secretaries to lok sabha and districts

1. Anakapalli - Bathula Tatayya Babu - Lalam Kashi Naidu

2. Araku (ST) - Mojoru Tejovathi - Datti Lakshmana Rao

3. Srikakulam - Modavalasa Ramesh - Peerikatla Vithal Rao

4. Visakhapatnam - Chode Venkata Pattabhiram - Lodagala Krishna

5. Vizianagaram - Kimidi Nagarjuna - Prasadula Varaprasad

6. Amalapuram - Guttala Sai - Palam Raju

7. Eluru - Badeti Radhakrishna - Muthareddy Jaggavarapu

8. Kakinada - Jyothula Naveen - Pinke Srinivas Baba

9. Narsapuram - Manthena Ramaraju - Pithani Mohan Rao

10. Rajahmundry - Boddu Venkata Ramana Chowdary - Kasi Naveen

11. Bapatla - Salagala Rajasekhar Babu - Nakkala Raghava

12. Guntur - Pilli Manikya Rao - Pothineni Srinivasarao

13. Machilipatnam - Veeranki Gurumurthy - Govu Satyanarayana

14. Narasaraopet - Sheikh Jane Saida - Nallapati Ramachandra Prasad

15. Vijayawada - Gadde Anuradha - Chennuboyina Chittibabu

16. Chittoor - Shanmuga Reddy - Y Sunil Kumar Chowdary

17. Nellore - Beeda Ravichandra - Chejerla Venkateswarlu Reddy

18. Ongole - Ugra Narasimha Reddy - Kothari Nageswara Rao

19. Rajampet - Sugavasi Prasad Babu - Pathan Khader Khan

20. Tirupati - Panabaka Lakshmi - Dollar Divakar Reddy

21. Anantapur - Poola Nagaraju - Sridhar Chowdary

22. Hindupur - MS Raju - Hanumappa

23. Kadapa - Chadipiralla Bhupesh Subbirami Reddy - YS Jabiulla

24. Kurnool - Gudishe Krishnamma - Poola Nagaraju Yadav

25. Nandyal - Gouru Charitha Reddy - NMD Feroz