TDP Backs Operation Sindoor in Show of Patriotism

In a demonstration of solidarity, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has expressed its unwavering support for Operation Sindoor, recently initiated by the central government. TDP leaders convened at the party's central office, NTR Bhavan, on Wednesday, where they held national flags and chanted slogans such as "Vande Mataram" in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Key figures at the meeting included Minister Atchannaidu, MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi, and TDP leaders Varla Ramaiah, Ashok Babu, AV Ramana, and Buchiram Prasad, among others. During the event, Agriculture Minister Atchannaidu addressed the media, stating that every Indian stands in favour of Operation Sindoor and that Andhra Pradesh will fully support any decisions made by Prime Minister Modi in the fight against terrorism. He highlighted previous comments made by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh during Modi's visit to Amaravati, emphasising a national unity behind the Indian armed forces.