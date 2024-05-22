TDP blames Pinnelli for violence in Macherla

Guntur: TDP candidate for Macherla Assembly constituency Julakanti Brahmananda Reddy alias Brahma Reddy alleged that MLA and YSRCP candidate for Macherla Assembly constituency Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy’s provocative statements led to violence in Macherla Assembly constituency.

Speaking media here on Tuesday along with the TDP candidate for Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu, Brahma Reddy said “We have alerted the state government on the post-poll violence in Palnadu and complained to the National Human Rights Commission and Election Commission.”

He recalled that MLA Pinnelli predicted about post-poll violence in Palnadu and alleged that he encouraged the violence in Macherla.

MLA Pinnell spoke to media in Hyderabad, but the police did not take action against him, he said.

He questioned why the latter left for a secret place, if he did not commit any mistake.

He alleged that Pinnella grabbed the lands belonging to SC, ST and BCs which were given by the government.

He said 74 persons were injured in the attacks carried out by the YSRCP activists in Macherla. Over 85% of the voters voted against the YSRCP in the polling, he said.