TDP cadres protest arrest of Lokesh in Palasa, stage dharna

Kurnool: TDP Kurnool Parliament president Somishetty Venkateswarlu on Monday described Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's three-and-half years governance as a 'psycho' rule. Condemning the arrest of TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh in Palasa, the TD cadres staged a protest in front of the party office here on Monday.

Addressing the protesters, Somishetty alleged that the government has totally failed to address several issues. Jagan, unable to handle the situation, has obstructed and arrested Nara Lokesh in Palasa, he pointed out. Condemning the autocratic rule of Jagan, he said not a single industry has come to the state in the three and-half years rule of Jagan.

There was no employment for youths and atrocities on women and political murders are on the rise besides attacks on TD partymen. Somishetty said that Lokesh was on his way to Palasa to extend solidarity to the TD party councillor whose house was illegally demolished by ruling partymen.

After YSRCP government has come to power, attacks on TD party cadres were on the rise, he said and added the government was filing false cases on TD men who were questioning the government on issues. Party state secretary P G Narasimhulu Yadav said Jagan Mohan Reddy, unable to digest the support of public coming to N Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh, obstructed Lokesh visit to Palasa. He appealed to police to be impartial while dealing with the situation rather than taking the side of the ruling party.

Narasimhulu said the YSRCP government should stop vindictive politics against the TD party and concentrate better on addressing the public problems. He said that people were vexed with the autocratic rule and they were getting ready to agitate against the government.

Another leader Nandyal Nagendra Kumar asked Jagan to stop demolishing the houses of opposition partymen. Party leaders P Ravi Kumar, Somishetty Naveen, Chandrakala Bai, K Mahesh Goud, J Tirupal Babu, Raju Yadav and K Chandrakanth participated.