TDP candidates receive B-form

Mangalagiri: TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu has handed over B-forms to the candidates contesting for Nellore Parliament and Assembly segments at party office in Mangalagiri on Sunday. He gave B-forms to Dr P Narayana (Nellore City MLA candidate), MP candidate Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and others.

Later, Naidu discussed several issues with the leaders. Giving a call to the leaders and activists to strive for the party victory in the ensuing electins, he assured of allotting suitable position to those, who didn’t get tickets.

