Just In
TDP committed to welfare of poor: Bhuvaneswari
Highlights
TDP was committed to the welfare of the poor, said TDP leader Nara Bhuvaneswari.
Srikakulam: TDP was committed to the welfare of the poor, said TDP leader Nara Bhuvaneswari. She consoled family members of those who died unable to bear the arrest of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, on Thursday night in the district.
She met the family members of G Samba Murthy, 71, of Thotavada village in Burja mandal, Gondu Yerrayya, 67 and Aaleti Parayya, 73, of Nimmatorluvada village in Amadalavalasa mandal.
These three persons died of cardiac arrest after arrest of Naidu in September last year. Bhuvaneswari handed over cheques to the families of the three deceased persons for Rs 3 lakh each. TDP Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, former government whip Kuna Ravi Kumar and party leaders accompanied her.
