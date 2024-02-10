  • Menu
TDP complains to police in Dhone over tearing of party flexi

Dharmavaram Manne Subbareddy, the TDP MLA candidate of Dhone constituency, has lodged a complaint with the C.I. at the Dhone town police station along with other TDP leaders.

Dharmavaram Manne Subbareddy, the TDP MLA candidate of Dhone constituency, has lodged a complaint with the C.I. at the Dhone town police station along with other TDP leaders. The complaint is regarding the tearing of a Telugu Desam Party flexi, which symbolised the guarantee for the future of Babu Surety, a political figure in Don town.


Subbareddy stated to the reporters that swift action needs to be taken against the individuals responsible for tearing the flexi. He mentioned that a previous complaint was filed on January 23, 2024, when the flexi was first torn, and this is the second complaint regarding the incident. Subbareddy warned that merely tearing down flexes will not silence the voices of the people who support Babu Surety, and those who have committed such acts of destruction will be held accountable for their actions.

