TDP conspiring to harm Jagan: Sailajanath
Tadepalli (Guntur): Former minister Sake Sailajanath criticised the coalition government, accusing it of plotting to harm former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Speaking to the media at the YSRCP central office here on Friday, he questioned whether Chandrababu Naidu was endorsing open threats made by his party leaders, including TDP senior leader Buchhaiah Chowdary who publicly said he would be head YS Jagan.
He condemned the government for intentionally failing to provide security during YS Jagan’s public tours despite clear threats.
He alleged that the law & order situation has deteriorated under Chandrababu’s leadership, with a sharp rise in violence against YSRCP leaders.
He revealed that over 766 attacks and attempts to murder YSRCP members have taken place in just one year, leading to the deaths of more than 370 people.