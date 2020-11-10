TDP decries Govt cover-up in Nandyal family suicide

Amaravati:TDP Telugu Mahila State President Vangalapudi Anitha on Tuesday accused the YSRCP Government of conspiring to suppress the Nandyal family joint suicide case by not giving suitable punishment to the police officials who drove the Muslim Minority family to take the extreme step.

Anitha asked how the CI and the Head Constable could get bail within 12 hours of their arrest if charges were made against them under Section 306 for abetment of suicide. In this case, all the four members of Abdul Salaam took a selfie video and blamed the CI and the HC for harassing and driving them to end their lives.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader expressed surprise that the ruling YSRCP leaders were acting shamelessly to use their usual tricks to divert the attention of the public. The Chief Minister, who describes himself as a brother to the Minorities and weaker sections' sisters, should now explain how the policemen could get bail so easily. This went totally contrary to the demand of Salaam's parents who wanted maximum punishment to be awarded to the guilty policemen. But, the YCP was unabashedly talking about how the Government swiftly responded and announced Rs. 25 lakh for the deceased family.

Anitha deplored that the Home Minister and the DGP boasted of speedy arrest of the policemen but, even before their statement reached the people, the CI and the head constable got speedy bail. The YSRCP Minorities leaders hailed CM Jagan for arresting the policemen. They should now respond on the speediest bail given to the guilty officials. Suspicions also arose whether Section 306 was booked against the policemen or not. Amaravati Capital city farmers did not abet any suicide and they just expressed protest, but they were jailed without being able to get bail for the last 19 days. Just for making comments on social media, the Opposition sympathisers were being put in jail without bail for over 10 days. Former Minister Kollu Ravindra was implicated in a murder case and jailed for over 42 days.

Anitha wondered why the Chief Minister did not utter a single word of sympathy on the Salaam family suicide despite the fact that he always boasts of having total support of the Minorities and weaker sections. Salaam was implicated in a robbery case at the jewellery shop he was working in 2019. Shop owner Gangisetti Sridhar happened to be a close follower of local MLA Silpa Kishore Reddy. The owner should have got CCTV cameras. But an innocent Minority worker was implicated and harassed to the point to committing suicide along with whole family. Their pre-suicide selfie video was evidence enough to show how cruelly the police and the Government behaved.

The TDP leader deplored that it was a prolonged harassment and humiliation that pushed the hapless Minority family to end their lives. It was painful that Salaam tied his two children aged 7 and 12 to the railway track before ending his life along with his wife. He was afraid that the police would continue to harass his children after his death.