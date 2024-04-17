TDP demands expulsion of Trimurthulu

Vijayawada: Senior TDP leader and former minister KS Jawahar demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expel YSRCP MLC Thota Trimurthulu from the party immediately. He made this demand following Trimurthulu's sentencing to 18 months in jail by a Visakhapatnam court in the 1996 Dalits tonsuring case.

Speaking at the TDP central office in Mangalagiri, Jawahar emphasised that if Jagan Mohan Reddy genuinely upholds the constitution and honours the principles of Dr BR Ambedkar, he must take decisive action against Thota Trimurthulu. If not, Jagan’s lack of action will be considered as his permission for such atrocities.

The former minister highlighted the lack of protection for Dalits under Jagan’s rule, citing 185 cases of murder and sexual assaults against Dalits during the YSRCP rule.

He recalled instances where Dalits faced injustice despite the President's intervention, such as Vara Prasad, whose head was shaved in a police station for opposing illegal sand mining. “Trimurthulu is contesting with Jagan Mohan Reddy's support. If he is not expelled from the party and his candidacy not revoked, then Jagan Mohan Reddy will be complicit in this incident," he added.