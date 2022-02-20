TDP demands new district with Markapuram as HQ

Ongole: TDP district coordination committee advised state government to make sure reorganisation of district is done in a rational manner. They urged the government to make western region of the district as the Markapuram district and eastern parts as Prakasam district to avoid problems in future.

TDP state vice-president Damacharla Janardhana Rao presided over the district coordination committee meeting held here Saturday. Another vice-president Pidatala Sai Kalpana Reddy, MLAs Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, Yeluri Sambasiva Rao, former MLAs Pothula Rama Rao, Muthumula Ashok Reddy, Mukku Ugra Narasimha Reddy, Kandula Narayana Reddy, Darsi in-charge Pamidi Ramesh, Yerragondapalem in-charge Guduri Erixion Babu, AP Telugu Rythu president Mareddy Srinivas Reddy, state executive secretary Damacharla Sathya, secretaries Dasari Usharani, Kamarajugadda Kusuma Kumari and others participated. The committee passed resolutions demanding the state government to make backward, underdeveloped western region as a new district with Markapuram as headquarters, continue the eastern area as Prakasam district with Ongole as headquarters. They also demanded the government to include Addanki and Kandukur Assembly constituencies in the Prakasam district for the convenience of the locals, and development of the district. They advised the state government to divide the existing three revenue divisions into six for the administrative convenience and avoid problems.

The TDP also questioned the government on how it is going to to distribute the water from Nagarjuna Sagar for irrigation purposes between the new districts. They wanted the government to supply water to the summer storage tanks, notified and non-notified tanks in the district for the drinking water needs in the coming year. The party condemned the power cuts being implemented in the state even though summer is long away and called it as the failure of the government. The TDP district coordination committee also demanded sending of proposals to the Union government to recognise and announce Prakasam district as the backward district and allocate funds for its development.