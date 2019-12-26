TDP demands to revoke the decision on capital, calls for bandh on December 28

Former minister Prattipati Pulla Rao has demanded that the state government reconsider and continue Amaravati's capital at a cabinet meeting on Friday following the announcement of three capitals for the AP state. He warned of severe protests that if the govt doesn't revoke the decision. He spoke to the media at the party office in Guntur. He demanded an inquiry into Insider Trading in Amaravati.

Pullarao said that the people are waiting for the state cabinet meeting. They wanted to stop the attempt to spray the three areas. Farmers who have sacrificed for the capital are being dragged off the road and are being mocked by the YSRCP.

Prattipati made it clear that he would call for a state bandh on December 28 if the decision against Amravati was taken at a cabinet meeting.

Prattipati alleged that the state government had acted militarily against IRS officer Jasti Krishna Kishore. He said that if there is morality, CM Jagan should resign, or change the administration and govern transparently. For the past six months, the regime has been targetting officials.