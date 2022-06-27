TDP describes Jagan rule as 'anti-Kapus'

Mangalagiri: TDP Repalle MLA Anagani Satya Prasad on Sunday expressed concern over the Jagan Mohan Reddy government's 'endless insults and betrayals' to the Kapu community in the State.

Satya Prasad slammed the Chief Minister for stopping even 'Kapu Nestham' now after cancelling Videsi Vidya and fee reimbursement in the past. In a press release here, the TDP MLA said real justice was done to Kapus only during the previous Chandrababu Naidu rule. Jagan has been carrying out an 'anti-Kapu' regime in the past three years by cancelling each and every benefit to them.

Satya Prasad said that the Kapu community was suppressed economically, politically and socially. They were deprived of many benefits under the government programmes. Jagan Mohan Reddy has reduced Videsi Vidya scholarships from Rs 10 lakh to just Rs 5 lakh for Kapu students.

The TDP MLA pointed out that the Naidu regime has spent Rs 1,500 crore for Kapu students under Videsi Vidya. Boarding facilities were provided to Kapu students preparing for competitive examinations in AP Bhavan in Delhi. The YSRCP rule has cancelled even this.

The MLA said injustice was done by turning Kapu Corporation into an ornamental body without any funds to create self-employment opportunities. Benefits given through Amma Vodi and pensions were being shown as exclusively given to Kapus.

He slammed the YSRCP rule for claiming credit for even the funds released under the Central programmes. YSR name was prefixed to old programmes only to cheat the innocent beneficiaries. A situation was created now where the Kapus were forced to go to other States in search of work and livelihood opportunities.

Satya Prasad said the TDP regime provided 5 per cent reservations to Kapus without harming the BCs. Jagan has cancelled even these reservations. The Chief Minister showed his hatred towards Kapus by cancelling Kapu Bhavans.

The TDP MLA said that the Kapus should get ready to throw out Jagan for suppressing them in all aspects. No priority was given to Kapus even in nominated posts.