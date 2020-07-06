TDP: Distribute flats under 'Housing for All' scheme in Kakinada

Kakinada: Former MLA Vanamadi Venkateswar Rao (Kondababu) and TDP senior leaders demanded that the state government complete the houses which were started during the TDP regime and hand over to the beneficiaries as early as possible.



They staged a protest against the government here on Monday. They demanded that the government distribute the houses under 'Housing for all scheme' implemented during Nara Chandrababu Naidu's tenure as chief minister.

Kondababu stated that with a view to benefitting the large number of beneficiaries, the TDP government made hectic efforts and completed 4,608 flats in first phase in Kakinada and they need to be handed over to them. He said that in Parlopet area 1152 flats were already completed and the proposed 3,456 flats had to be completed. He also mentioned that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy promised to return the deposit amount Rs 1 lakh besides waiving the bank loan in the election campaign. But so far nothing was materialized. Despite 14 months of rule by Jagan the houses for beneficiaries have not been allotted till today. He demanded for the allocation of the completed houses beneficiaries immediately.