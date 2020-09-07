TDP fact-finding team visits Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Antarvedi demands CBI probe

The Telugu Desam Party has demanded a CBI probe into the burning of the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple chariot at Antarvedi of East Godavari district. A fact-finding team led by former ministers Nimmakayala Chinarajappa and Gollapalli Suryarao visited Antarvedi on behalf of the party. The leaders regretted that the chariot had caught fire. Chinarajappa criticized such incidents are prevailing in many temples in the state. President of the All India Hindu Mahasabha Velagapudi Gopalakrishna visited the temple.

They urged the government to punish the culprits severely. On the other hand, the Brahmin communities in Antarvedi became concerned and demanded a full investigation into the chariot burning incident.

The 62 years old sacred chariot with a height of 40 feet, made a teak wood got fire on midnight of Saturday at Lord Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Antarvedi in East Godavari district. The chariot has a sacred history and it is used for taking procession of Gods and Goddess of the temple. The police, Endowment and Fire department officials rushed to the spot and put off the fire. Meanwhile, the government has constituted a committee to inquire chariot burning incident.

Minister Vellampally Srinivas directed the authorities along with police and concerned officials to take stern action against the culprits. Apart from this, he directed the Endowments Commissioner to take steps for the reconstruction of Antarvedi Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy Ratham.