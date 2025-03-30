TDP formation day celebrated

Vizianagaram : Telugu Desam Party leaders and supporters celebrated its 43rd formation day in every mandal and constituency. All the MLAs participated in the events arranged by the party cadre.

MLAs B Vijay Chandra from Parvathipuram, Baby Naina from Bobbili, and Minister K Srinivas hoisted the party flag in their respective constituencies, honouring the party founder NT Rama Rao.

Speaking on the occasion, Baby Naina said that NT Rama Rao was a social reformer and a revolutionary leader who paved the way for marginalised communities to gain representation inlegislative bodies such as the assembly and parliament.

He thanked the support and blessings of NT Rama Rao, many leaders from backward communities had the opportunity to serve as legislators. Naina highlighted that NT Rama Rao was known for his compassion towards the poor and implemented several welfare schemes, such as providing rice at the rate of two rupees per kilogram.

Furthermore, under NTR’s leadership, women received honour and recognition. He emphasised that the party continues to follow the path established by the esteemed leader NT Rama Rao, striving to fulfil his dreams and uphold his ideology.