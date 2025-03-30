Live
- Devotees throng Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on Day 1 of Chaitra Navratri
- India men to tour Australia for white-ball games in 2025/26 season, women to play all-format series
- 'A monthly injection of inspiration': Rajeev Chandrasekhar on PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'
- Chirag Paswan predicts NDA's 'historic' victory in Bihar Assembly polls
- US airstrike kills several ISIS operatives in Somalia
- Eid Mubarak: Create a warm and inviting home with these easy decor ideas
- Foreign investors pump Rs 31,000 crore into Indian stocks as market rebounds
- RSS is modern Akshay Vat of immortal culture of India: PM Modi
- In UP's Sambhal, devotees flock to temples on first day of Chaitra Navratri
- Sam Altman asks users to slow down as ChatGPT’s new image generator faces heavy demand
TDP Formation Day celebrated grandly
Following the erstwhile Nellore district registering a massive victory in all the 11 Assembly segments and Nellore MP seat, MLAs, MPs and Ministers have organised TDP’s Formation Day on a grand scale on Saturday.
Nellore : Following the erstwhile Nellore district registering a massive victory in all the 11 Assembly segments and Nellore MP seat, MLAs, MPs and Ministers have organised TDP’s Formation Day on a grand scale on Saturday.
MA&UD Minister P Narayana along with Waqf Board Chairman Sheik Abdul Aziz and MLAs Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, MLC Beeda Ravichandra Yadav participated in the programme organised at party district office in Nellore city. They inaugurated AC bus shelter at Gandhi Bomma Centre.
Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy along with party leaders participated in several programmes in Atmakur constituency. He inaugurated cement road constructed with Rs 74 lakhs in Kotapadu village, and mega medical camp organised by government’s advisor G Satish Reddy in Mahimalur mandal.
Recalling his experience with party founder and former CM NT Rama Rao, Anam said that his political career started with TDP as the party MLA in 1983 and also served as R&B Minister in NTR cabinet. After 43 years, he became MLA and Minister on TDP banner, he added.
Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy unfurled party flag at Butchireddy Palem mandal in Kovur constituency.