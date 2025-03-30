TDP Formation Day celebrated grandly

Nellore : Following the erstwhile Nellore district registering a massive victory in all the 11 Assembly segments and Nellore MP seat, MLAs, MPs and Ministers have organised TDP’s Formation Day on a grand scale on Saturday.

MA&UD Minister P Narayana along with Waqf Board Chairman Sheik Abdul Aziz and MLAs Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, MLC Beeda Ravichandra Yadav participated in the programme organised at party district office in Nellore city. They inaugurated AC bus shelter at Gandhi Bomma Centre.

Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy along with party leaders participated in several programmes in Atmakur constituency. He inaugurated cement road constructed with Rs 74 lakhs in Kotapadu village, and mega medical camp organised by government’s advisor G Satish Reddy in Mahimalur mandal.

Recalling his experience with party founder and former CM NT Rama Rao, Anam said that his political career started with TDP as the party MLA in 1983 and also served as R&B Minister in NTR cabinet. After 43 years, he became MLA and Minister on TDP banner, he added.

Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy unfurled party flag at Butchireddy Palem mandal in Kovur constituency.