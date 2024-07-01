TDP govt. fulfills promise of Social Security Pensions, BC Welfare Minister Savitamma laud Naidu

BC Welfare Minister, Savitamma stated that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has kept his promise made during the election campaign, bringing a festive atmosphere to the state and immense joy to the families of the elderly, disabled, and widows.

The pension distribution program was conducted by Shri Sathya Sai at homes in Somandepalli mandal of the district. Minister Savitamma performed palabhisheka with the pensioners in front of Chandrababu's picture, before going door to door to explain the scheme and hand over the pensions. She announced that a total of 65 lakh 18 thousand people across the state are receiving pensions, totaling 4,399 crore rupees. In Sathya Sai district alone, 2,70,966 people are receiving a total of 184.70 crores in pensions.

Opposition leader Jagan mohan Reddy had promised to increase pensions to 3,000 rupees in 2019, criticizing the government for not properly disbursing pensions in the past five years. However, Minister Savitamma highlighted that under the TDP regime, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has ensured that pensions are delivered properly, with a current rate of 4,000 rupees. Sub Collector Apoorva Bharat, Sathyasai District President Kolla Kunta Anjinappa, and other officials were present at the program, along with local leaders and activists.