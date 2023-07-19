TDP guarantees future of 5 crore Andhras: Jeevananda Reddy

Anantapur: TDP senior leader from Guntakal constituency Perumalla Jeevananda Reddy stated that State development is possible only with TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s promises of protection to BCs, water to every house and others. He visited Vanka Raju Kalva village of Pamidi mandal on Tuesday and got a warm welcome from the villagers.

Jeevananda Reddy explained to them about his promises of guarantee to future.

He said if people want Andhra Pradesh to develop, jobs for the unemployed, to see happiness in the eyes of farmers, and all should work together to vote for Chandrababu Naidu and make him as the Chief Minister.

The TDP leader said that he is happy to see that the saplings planted seven years ago as part of planting one lakh saplings in this village are grown into trees. He assured that after coming to power, they will fulfil the promises of free distribution of three gas cylinders per year, ticketless travel for all women through ‘free bus travel’ scheme, Rs 20,000 per year to every farmer under Annadata scheme, 20 lakh jobs to unemployed people, Yuvagalam fund of Rs 3,000 for every unemployed youth per month and others. He promised to double the income of the poor in five years.

TDP leaders, activists, PJR Trust members and others have accompanied Perumalla Jeevananda Reddy.