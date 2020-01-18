TDP hails BJP-JSP for support to Amaravati

Kakinada: TDP senior leader and former MLA Jyothula Nehru alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was destroying the State on all fronts.

He along with other TDP leaders conducted a media conference at the party office here on Friday. Nehru said that BJP would be happy to support the Amaravati JAC, which is leading the constructive movement in a peaceful environment.

He said that the TDP welcomes the consensus on the capital Amravati among the like-minded parties like BJP and its new ally JSP. He said that TDP conducted bike rallies in all the constituencies in the district in support of capital Amaravati.

By shifting the capital from Amaravati, the farmers would be subjected to immense hardships as they gave up thousands of acres of fertile agricultural lands. Now, they would be losing both ways, he lamented.

Former MLA Vanamadi Venkateswar Rao and TDP leaders were present.