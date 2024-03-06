TDP in a ‘Reddy Vs BC’ fix in Yemmiganur

Yemmiganur (Kurnool): Two leaders within TDP heading two different groups in Yemmiganur are intensively holding meetings which are leading to confusion both among the voters and cadres.

Former MLA B V Jaya Nageswar Reddy and the constituency in-charge Machani Somnath are keen to get the ticket and are working in different directions. Both are holding separate meetings with their supporters.

Recently, the party organised ‘Jayaho BC’ programme where Jaya Nageswar Reddy and his followers had attended the meeting. At the meeting, party district president BT Naidu stated that Jaya Nageswar Reddy would be MLA candidate. On the other hand, Somnath did not attend the meeting. Somnath is from BC community.

Instead, Somnath conducted ‘Chenetala Atmeeya Samavesam’ in which hundreds of his supporters participated. Supporters of these leaders have also been criticising each other. According to political analysts, if these two leaders work separately it could adversely affect the party.

Nageswar Reddy, it is said, has been claiming that if ticket was not given to him then his supporters will work for YSRCP. But the fact is Jaya Nageswar Reddy and his father BV Mohan Reddy were hardcore supporters of TDP and hence he has been a strong contender.

However, doubts are being raised on his candidature due to the rapid changes in political equations and taking the voters opinion into consideration. The YSRCP has given ticket to Butta Renuka who hails from BC community. To give a tough fight to Renuka, fielding a BC candidate has become necessary for TDP. So the party high command feels that Machani Somnath may be a better choice.