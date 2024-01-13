Live
- TDP leader Bandaru Shravani meets Nara Lokesh as part of courtesy
- India reports 441 new Covid cases, no fresh deaths
- Sankranti celebrations held in Kaikaluru under auspices of Jana Sena party
- Jayaho BC program was organized at the Gurdwara Junction in the Visakha North Constituency
- Women bags cash prizes in Sankranti celebrations in Done
- TSRTC takes measures in view of heavy rush of passengers amid Sankranti
- Animal Welfare Board Issues Emergency Advisory to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to Stop Cockfights, Prompted by PETA India Complaint
- K'taka govt issues orders to mention Belagavi in signages instead of Belgaum, Belagaova
- Body of ex-model Divya Pahuja recovered from Haryana canal 11 days after murder
- Vizianagaram TDP president says TDP will come to power in next elections
TDP is the only party that supports BCs, says Eluru assembly incharge Chanti
Badeti Chanti, the TDP in-charge for Eluru Assembly Constituency, has claimed that the TDP is the only party that has consistently supported the BCs (Backward Classes) from the beginning. Speaking at the Jayaho BC Conference held in Eluru, Chanti criticized CM Jagan Mohan Reddy for allegedly attacking the BCs and making illegal arrests.
He also accused the government of not allocating funds to the 56 BC Corporations, thereby cheating the BCs. Chanti further blamed CM Jagan for canceling 30 schemes and weakening the financial self-reliance of BCs, as well as reducing reservations in local bodies, which deprived thousands of BCs of political opportunities.
He expressed his anger at the injustice faced by BCs even in the current MLA change. Chanti emphasized that BC welfare and empowerment were given top priority by former leaders NT Rama Rao and Chandrababu Naidu and stated that if the TDP and Jana Sena alliance comes to power, they will implement protective laws for BCs and prioritize them in all fields. Several BC leaders and activists also participated in the event.