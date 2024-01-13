TDP is the only party that supports BCs, says Eluru assembly incharge Chanti

Badeti Chanti, the TDP in-charge for Eluru Assembly Constituency, has claimed that the TDP is the only party that has consistently supported the BCs (Backward Classes) from the beginning. Speaking at the Jayaho BC Conference held in Eluru, Chanti criticized CM Jagan Mohan Reddy for allegedly attacking the BCs and making illegal arrests.

He also accused the government of not allocating funds to the 56 BC Corporations, thereby cheating the BCs. Chanti further blamed CM Jagan for canceling 30 schemes and weakening the financial self-reliance of BCs, as well as reducing reservations in local bodies, which deprived thousands of BCs of political opportunities.





He expressed his anger at the injustice faced by BCs even in the current MLA change. Chanti emphasized that BC welfare and empowerment were given top priority by former leaders NT Rama Rao and Chandrababu Naidu and stated that if the TDP and Jana Sena alliance comes to power, they will implement protective laws for BCs and prioritize them in all fields. Several BC leaders and activists also participated in the event.