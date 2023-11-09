TDP-Jana Sena JAC to meet today, to discuss on joint manifesto

The second meeting of the TDP-Jana Joint Action Committee (JAC) is scheduled to take place today. The JAC members will convene at 11 am to discuss the joint full-fledged manifesto. Prior to the manifesto's declaration, they will primarily focus on designing a pamphlets to unite people towards joint action. The TDP and Jana Sena parties will collaborate on a 100-day plan for a united struggle against public issues and anti-people policies of the government. They will also strategize on fighting irregularities in the voter list.

It has been reported that the TDP Political Affairs Committee (PAC) has resolved to fight against voter list manipulations at the national level. The PAC believes that joint struggles at the grassroots level are necessary to address issues related to the exploitation and atrocities of the Jagan government.

The committee has outlined plans to engage with the public on matters such as sand, alcohol, drought, and etc. It has also proposed that TDP-Jana Sena meetings be held on a constituency-wise basis. However, more clarity is expected to emerge from today's meeting regarding the drafting of a joint manifesto.