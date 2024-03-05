TDP-Jana Sena to hold BC Jayaho today, to announce BC declaration

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan, and TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh are set to participate in the BC Jayaho conference, where they will address the injustices faced by Backward Classes (BCs). BCs have historically been strong supporters of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and efforts are being made to highlight and address the challenges they have encountered.

TDP state president Atchennaidu has collaborated with Janasena leaders to discuss and formulate the key issues to be included in the BC declaration. Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan are expected to jointly announce the comprehensive BC declaration during the conference. However, there are concerns raised by Atchennaidu regarding alleged attempts by the YSRCP to disrupt the BC Jayaho conference, such as the reported refusal to provide RTC buses for transportation.

Despite these challenges, the BC Jayaho conference is scheduled to commence today at four o'clock in the evening, aiming to shed light on the issues faced by BCs and advocate for their protection through potential legislative measures. The collaborative efforts of TDP, Janasena, and other party leaders reflect a commitment to addressing the concerns of BC communities and ensuring their rights and welfare are safeguarded.