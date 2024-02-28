TDP-Jana Sena to hold Telugu Jana Vijaya Ketanam meeting in Tadepalligudem today

A massive public meeting under the auspices of TDP and Jana Sena named as "Telugu Jana Vijaya Ketanam," scheduled to take place in Tadepalli Gudem today, featuring leaders from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janasena. Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan are expected to announce a joint agenda focused on welfare and development. The event aims to address criticisms directed at CM Jagan and rally support from fans and activists across the state.

Special arrangements have been made to accommodate the large number of attendees, with separate galleries arranged to ensure convenience for women participants. The joint assembly of the TDP and Janasena has garnered significant interest following the finalisation of seats, and there is anticipation regarding the messages that will be conveyed by the leaders of both parties during the meeting.

Former minister Peethala Sujatha has called for the success of the public meeting and urged activists and leaders to actively participate in the event. Emphasizing the importance of the gathering, TDP state vice-president Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy encouraged attendees to make their way to the meeting using personal vehicles, as government-provided transportation may not be available.