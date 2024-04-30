TDP-JSP-BJP joint manifesto to be released today

Vijayawada: The TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance parties will release joint manifesto in the presence of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, JSP chief Pawan Kalyan and BJP leaders at the residence of Naidu on April 30, Tuesday, at 12 noon.

It is learnt that the joint manifesto was formulated on the lines of extending welfare without increasing taxes and development of all the regions. The manifesto was formulated based on the representations received from several sections and after discussion among the three-party committee members. According to alliance leaders, the manifesto will attract people of all sections as it focuses on integrated development and aimed at fulfilling the needs of people.

The manifesto will focus on a road map for development of the state for coming five years, according to sources. Various welfare schemes to be included in the manifesto said to have been designed after an in-depth exercise. The joint manifesto to be announced on Tuesday will certainly make the YSRCP manifesto invalid, claim three-party alliance leaders.