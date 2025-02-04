TDP, JSP win GMC standing committee elections

Guntur: TDP and JSP corporators bagged six standing committee member posts in the Guntur Municipal Corporation standing committee elections held on Monday. Corporators Eevaranti Vara Prasad, Dasari Lakshmi Durga, SK Meeravali, Nukavarapu Balaji, Kommineni Koteswara Rao, and Muppavarapu Bharati have been elected as GMC standing committee members. As many as 56 corporators exercised their franchise.

GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu said the standing committee election was conducted peacefully. He appreciated the officials for conducting the election without any problem.

GMC additional commissioner Obulesu issued the notification for GMC standing committee election on January 16.

Polling and counting were conducted in the GMC main office. While TDP bagged five standing committee member posts, Dasari Lakshmi Durga of JSP won one standing committee member post.