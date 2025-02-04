Live
- Thousands walk in Bengaluru to raise cancer awareness at Walkathon 2.0
- Ian Healy joins growing calls for Konstas to return from Sri Lanka Tour
- Yotta launches India’s first sovereign B2C AI chatbot ‘myShakti’
- Bangalore University Student Found Dead in Hostel, Suicide Note Found
- World Cancer Day 2025 Inspiring Quotes to Honour Cancer Survivors
- World Cancer Day 2025: Date, Significance, Theme, and Inspiring Slogans
- AP School Education Dept announces Time Table for Class 10 Pre-Final Exams
- Ayushman Bharat substantially improved access to cancer care, says Chennai doctor
- New health clinics to benefit over 1,60,000 Mysuru residents
- Digi Yatra platform reaches 1 crore users
Just In
TDP, JSP win GMC standing committee elections
TDP and JSP corporators bagged six standing committee member posts in the Guntur Municipal Corporation standing committee elections held on Monday.
Guntur: TDP and JSP corporators bagged six standing committee member posts in the Guntur Municipal Corporation standing committee elections held on Monday. Corporators Eevaranti Vara Prasad, Dasari Lakshmi Durga, SK Meeravali, Nukavarapu Balaji, Kommineni Koteswara Rao, and Muppavarapu Bharati have been elected as GMC standing committee members. As many as 56 corporators exercised their franchise.
GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu said the standing committee election was conducted peacefully. He appreciated the officials for conducting the election without any problem.
GMC additional commissioner Obulesu issued the notification for GMC standing committee election on January 16.
Polling and counting were conducted in the GMC main office. While TDP bagged five standing committee member posts, Dasari Lakshmi Durga of JSP won one standing committee member post.