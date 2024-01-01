TDP-JSP win is sure, says Narayana

Nellore: Asserting that TDP – Jana Sena will come to power in 2024 elections, TDP leader and former Minister Ponguru Narayana explained ‘Babu surety – future guarantee’ manifesto to the people.

Along with his wife Rama Devi and daughters Sindhu and Sarani, Narayana visited each and every house in Deendayal Nagar and other areas in fourth division in Nellore city on Sunday, as part of Babu surety programme. The TDP leader explained the atrocities of the ruling YSRCP government to the people.

Later speaking with the media, Nararyana extended New Year wishes to the people. He lamented the situation of the residents of Deendayal Nagar was very pathetic. He reminded that these houses were constructed during the tenure of TDP government. He also added that TDP during its rule from 2014 to 2019 had constructed high quality houses for the poor. Stating that 11 lakh houses were sanctioned, but the distribution of these houses was stalled due to the implementation of election code.

Narayana criticised that the State government had changed all these houses. He informed that they had constructed a park at a cost of Rs one crore so that children of the poor families could play. But, the State government had destroyed all, he alleged. The TDP leader assured that TDP-JSP alliance will form government after 2024 elections and will provide good administration.