TDP lambasts 'surrender' of babus to YSRCP government

Amaravati: TDP state president K Atchannaidu on Wednesday expressed concern that some officials were blindly following the orders of the ruling YSRCP leaders and resorting to anti-people activities by violating the provisions of the Constitution.

He asserted that all such officials would have to face the public backlash and also strong punishments in the courts of law. These officials should remember that the Jagan Mohan Reddy family had a black history of sending many IAS and IPS officers to jail in the past.

In a statement here, the TDP leader asked why the same officers were bowing their heads before the Centre and the courts now even though they got awards and rewards from the Centre under the previous regime. The senior officers should not put their trust in the YSRCP leaders but they should believe in the strength and mandate of the people.

Atchannaidu criticised that the unconstitutional activities of the government were causing a lot of suffering to all sections of the people. A destructive rule was going on in this state.

The people's wealth was being looted on the one hand and the laws of the land were being thrown to winds. If the police officers go against the Constitution in the name of political pressure, they would face legal problems in future, he warned.

The TDP leader pointed out how India Today survey had disclosed the public unhappiness against the YSRCP government. Just for looting the wealth of the state, the YSRCP leaders were pushing the total economy of AP into a deep crisis.

False cases were being filed to harass all those who were raising their voice against the illegal activities and unchecked corruption.

The officials were doing a great disservice to their departments by just bowing before the ruling

party leaders.

Atchannaidu appealed to the government officials to act as per the constitution and protect the property of the public from the gangs. They should show impartiality and strictly abide by the laws in order to ensure justice to the victims.

There was a strong need to uphold the democratic values. The Y S family was known for making mockery of the laws. In the YSR rule, some IAS officers violated the constitutional rules and eventually went to jail for their unlawful actions.